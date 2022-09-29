From Wawa to Sheetz, Free Coffee Deals to Be Had on National Coffee Day

Need a Thursday morning pick-me-up? Wawa, Sheetz, Dunkin' and plenty of other spots are offering National Coffee Day freebies. Just be sure to have your cellphone on hand to get the deals at many places.
☕ Here is a look at some of the places in the Philadelphia region (and beyond) offering free coffee or cup o' Joe deals on Sept. 29, 2022:
Dunkin'
Dunkin’ loyalty members can get a free medium cup of iced or hot coffee with any purchase, according to Dunkin'.
Sheetz
Sheetz is leaning into cold brew with its deal. Customers can get a free nitro cold brew with any purchase as long as they use their My Sheetz Rewardz.
Wawa
The popular Philadelphia-area convenience store chain is offering a free cup of any-sized hot Wawa coffee to Wawa Rewards members.
Plenty of More National Coffee Day Deals
Plenty of other spots have deals as well. TODAY compiled a list of other favorite coffee spots -- including Barnes & Noble and Duck Donuts -- offering National Coffee Day deals.