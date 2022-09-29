Freebies

From Wawa to Sheetz, Free Coffee Deals to Be Had on National Coffee Day

Retailers are offering National Coffee Day deals on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

By Dan Stamm

Need a Thursday morning pick-me-up? Wawa, Sheetz, Dunkin' and plenty of other spots are offering National Coffee Day freebies. Just be sure to have your cellphone on hand to get the deals at many places.

☕ Here is a look at some of the places in the Philadelphia region (and beyond) offering free coffee or cup o' Joe deals on Sept. 29, 2022:

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ loyalty members can get a free medium cup of iced or hot coffee with any purchase, according to Dunkin'.

Sheetz

Sheetz is leaning into cold brew with its deal. Customers can get a free nitro cold brew with any purchase as long as they use their My Sheetz Rewardz.

Wawa

The popular Philadelphia-area convenience store chain is offering a free cup of any-sized hot Wawa coffee to Wawa Rewards members.

Plenty of More National Coffee Day Deals

Plenty of other spots have deals as well. TODAY compiled a list of other favorite coffee spots -- including Barnes & Noble and Duck Donuts -- offering National Coffee Day deals.

