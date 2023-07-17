Freight train derails in Montgomery County. Evacuations underway, roads closed

A freight train derailed in Montgomery County Monday morning -- sending more than one dozen cars off the tracks, causing road closures in the area and evacuations.

The train derailed near Stenton Avenue and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township just before 5 a.m.

"Whitemarsh Emergency Services is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township. The derailment is located in the area bounded by Flourtown Road, Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue, Whitemarsh Township police said in a Facebook post.

Multiple cars were off the tracks -- which appeared to be bent. There was also several containers on the ground and several tankers appeared to smash against each other. A white substance appeared to be leaking from at least one tanker. It was unclear what the train was hauling.

Joshua Road was closed between Flourtown Road and Stenton Avenue, police said.

NBC10's Matt DeLucia was being told that residents along Camburn Road were being ordered to evacuate.

"Precautionary evacuations have occurred at the residents and businesses closest to the scene," Whitemarsh police said. "It is not believed that further evacuations will be needed, but we will evaluate as we know more."

No reports of injuries and police said there is "no known hazard to the public."

Norfolk Southern told NBC10 that tracks where the derailment took place are owned by them. However, the train was being operated by CSX, Norfolk Southern said.

Norfolk Southern and CSX teams are on the scene and the Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team is investigating, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.