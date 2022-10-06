Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said.

Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.

Police say McEaddy unlawfully entered a Camden County woman’s apartment with the goal of committing a burglary after watching her unload groceries in February. He threatened her by “grabbing her by the upper body and attempting to force her into the bedroom,” police said in a criminal complaint.

The same victim later installed a ring doorbell system, which caught the principal peering into her windows again. Police say there may be more victims out there.

Investigators say the 39-year-old’s actions became a pattern and usually happened at night. The crimes all occurred in Sicklerville and Pitman, police told NBC10.

Winslow police carried out a warrant in September at his last known address, seizing the educator’s computer and multiple cell phones.

A source with knowledge of the arrest says McEaddy has worked at several schools on both sides of the river in recent years, including the Camden Board of Education.

One superintendent told NBC10 he was hired Aug. 1 and let go the same month before the school year began.

McEaddy’s attorney David Gelman told NBC10 his client feels wrongly accused, the allegations are unfounded and they “look forward to fighting in court.”