Former Philly cop who killed unarmed man released from prison

Eric Ruch, Jr., a former Philadelphia police officer who was convicted of killing an unarmed man in 2017, was released from prison on Tuesday after serving less than a year behind bars.

In November, Ruch Jr., 35, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months in prison after he was found guilty in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed man, following a police chase.

Ruch Jr. who was on-duty at the time of the killing, was the first Philadelphia police officer to be convicted for a death of a civilian in the city’s history.

According to court documents, following a chase that ended in a vehicle crash in 2017, Ruch Jr. shot Plowden in the head, "within six to eight seconds of arriving at the scene" on the evening of the slaying.

As revealed in court, Plowden was seated on the ground, with his left hand raised -- still dazed from a crash -- when Ruch Jr. shot him to death.

The former officer claimed he believed Plowden had a gun and would have shot him.

Following Ruch Jr.'s sentencing, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked the court to re-consider, calling the months-long penalty "far below state sentencing guidelines."