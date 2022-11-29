The Philadelphia District Attorney's office asked the court to reconsider a monthslong sentence for a former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man in 2017.

A motion was filed Monday by the District Attorney's Office after the city's top prosecutor Larry Krasner said the sentence for ex-officer Eric Ruch Jr. falls "far below state sentencing guidelines."

On Nov. 17, Ruch had been sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months in prison after he was found guilty in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office said the time behind bars given to Ruch was too short given it was for a crime of voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon. They added that while the state's Sentencing Commission aims to make the statewide policy fair and uniform across Pennsylvania, courts and county prosecutors are able to exercise their discretion with sentencing, "making deviations from the guidelines possible."

"The Commonwealth is authorized to appeal sentencing decisions that fall too far below or too far above the recommended range — when the interests of justice and accountability demand," District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote in a statement following Ruch's sentence.

Emotions flared on both sides of the courtroom as Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott handed down the less-than-2-year sentence. The consensus was Ruch got off easy; his family seemed relieved, while Plowden's family expressed extreme disappointment and outrage.

"No, we are not happy about the results," Plowden's widow, Tania Bond, said. "But as a family we are trying to move on and heal."

Ruch Jr. was the first Philadelphia police officer, who was on duty at the time, to be convicted for a death of a civilian in the city’s history.

But, McDermott said Ruch had demonstrated good behavior since he was charged and a longer sentence would not offer him any rehabilitation. The sentence also included parole eligibility and carries no financial penalties.

"Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person,” McDermott said.

On Sept. 20, Ruch Jr. was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for Plowden's death in 2017. He was found not guilty of another charge, third-degree murder, by the jury in a trial that lasted eight days in Common Pleas Court in Center City. Ruch was also convicted of possession of an instrument of crime. His bail was revoked and he remained jailed.

In 2020, a Philly grand jury recommended four criminal charges, including first-degree murder, for Ruch Jr., who is the officer alleged to have shot and killed Plowden. The first-degree charge was later thrown out.

Ruch Jr., now 34, was fired months after the Dec. 27, 2017, shooting. According to details released following the grand jury investigation, Plowden, 25, was dazed, sitting on the ground after a crash from a high-speed chase through a city neighborhood, and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden's head.

Plowden was driving a car initially thought to be linked to a recent homicide. But, authorities said that he was not involved in that case. Ruch was on the scene for six seconds before fatally wounding Plowden.

Plowden died the next day at a hospital. Prior to his conviction, Ruch was free on $500,000 bail since 2020.

Ruch offered prayers and condolences to the Plowden family following impact statements from both sides.

"I don't think you're sorry when you're not taking responsibility," Plowden's sister, Diamond Plowden said. "If you're truly sorry you need to own your mistake. He did not do that."

