Law enforcement officials said that a former New Jersey Department of Corrections officer has pleaded guilty to assault charges after he attacked a man -- who died days after the incident of a stroke -- in August of 2019.

According to Attorney General Matthew Platkin and New Jersey's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, Giuseppe Mandara, 55, of Brick, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, for his role in the assault of a resident at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Special Treatment Unit, located in the Avenel section of Woodbridge, NJ.

In the assault that happened on August 23, 2019, court documents note, Mandara attacked a man in the sally port area of the West Housing Unit at that treatment center.

At that time, the victim had turned to walk away from Mandara and head to his assigned work location when, court documents note, Mandara took off his duty belt -- which included his keys and radio -- and advanced toward the victim to continue a verbal altercation.

That altercation quickly turned physical and court documents say Mandara and the victim ended up on the ground where Mandara repeatedly punched the victim -- who officials did not name in an announcement on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the victim in this assault died days after the incident after suffering a stroke.

In court, Mandara admitted that he intended to cause significant bodily injury to the victim and that his actions were excessive and without justification.

“This conviction demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that those in positions of power do not abuse their authority or harm those in their custody,” said Attorney General Platkin in a statement. “Those in state custody have rights and are entitled to the protections of the law, and violators will face justice.”

Officials said a state grand jury received evidence and heard testimony from the state medical examiner about the cause of the stroke and manner of death.

The grand jury did not initiate homicide charges in connection with the victim’s death.

“This guilty plea makes clear that we will not ignore or condone abuses of individuals who are in state custody,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of New Jersey's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “The defendant violated the trusted position he held and will be held accountable.”

Under the terms of a plea agreement reached with the New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, Mandara entered into a consent order forfeiting his public employment and barring him from any future public office or employment.

Mandara's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2025.