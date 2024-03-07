A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a former NFL player in Berks County in October of 2022.

Jose Pizzaro was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday on the 700 block of Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, officials announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On March 5th, at 2pm, Deputy Marshals from the Eastern PA, Reading and Allentown office, along with NY/NJ RFTF investigators, arrested Jose Pizzaro in the 700 block of Dekalb Ave in Brooklyn NY. Pizarro was wanted for the Oct. 2022 murder of an ex-NFL player in Berks county PA. pic.twitter.com/HXxWanuwbf — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) March 6, 2024

Pizzaro was wanted for over a year by authorities after he allegedly shot and killed a former NFL player in Reading, Pennsylvania.

On the night of the shooting, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Antonio Dennard. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dennard was a former NFL cornerback, according to NBC Sports. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent out of Langston University in 2012. Dennard never played in a regular-season game but was on the practice squads for the Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the New York Giants.