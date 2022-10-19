Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Reading

An investigation is underway after a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania.

On October 16, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway in Reading.

The victim, later identified as 32-year-old Antonio Dennard, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dennard was a former NFL cornerback, according to NBC Sports. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent out of Langston University in 2012. Dennard never played in a regular-season game but was on the practice squads for the Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the New York Giants.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Muhlenberg Township Police Department at 610-929-5454 or the Berks County District Attorney's Office at 610-478-6000.