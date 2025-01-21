Philadelphia

Former leader of Philly Proud Boys chapter pardoned by Trump

As Donald Trump took office as president, he pardoned more than 1,500 people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Among them was Zachary Rehl, the former president of the Proud Boys' Philadelphia chapter

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

In one of his first actions in his second time as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order to pardon or commute the prison sentences of more than 1,500 people charged with crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, including people convicted of seditious conspiracy and assaulting police officers.

Among those pardoned was Zachary Rehl, of Port Richmond, the former president of the Proud Boys' Philadelphia chapter -- a right-wing extremist group that describes itself as "Western chauvinists."

Rehl was arrested back in 2021 and, officials said he was captured on video spraying a chemical irritant at officers at the Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021 and was facing up to 15 years in prison.

More than 100 police officers were injured in the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Along with Rehl, Trump pardoned Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was serving a 22 year prison sentence after being convicted of seditious conspiracy.

