‘Just tap, grab and go': Gluten-free bakery opens new pastry ATM in Philly

It's as easy as a tap, grab and go at a new "pastry ATM" in Philadelphia that makes gluten-free treats available at your dispense!

Manayunk’s Flakely Gluten Free bakery has opened a bright pink self serve smart freezer right inside Salt and Vinegar market located 905 S. 9th St. in the Italian Market section of South Philadelphia.

All the items inside are freshly baked throughout the week at the main bakery then immediately placed in a freezer to preserve their flavor for hungry customers.

The freezer - which works like a vending machine - features some of the bakery's classics including chocolate croissants, iced lemon cakes, smoked gouda scones, chocolate chip muffins and much more.

According to Flakely's website, by tapping or swiping a card the kiosk unlocks and customers can personally choose their products before buying them. The open shelf structure allows for a wide array of options and customers can grab multiple items at once.

When the door closes, the ATM's technology automatically charges the customer and then sends a digital receipt via email.

In addition to making innovative gluten free food, Flakely also donates 3% of its sales to organizations that stand for social justice, racial equity and food security.

Lila Colello, executive pastry chef and founder of Flakely, has experience working for Worlfgang Puck, The Food Network and some of the nation's best restaurants. Later in life, she was diagnosed with celiac disease, making it more of a challenge to ingest foods she loved with gluten.

Unwilling to live without the joy of eating croissants forever, she decided to create her own versions of similar tasting treats for gluten-free foodies without wheat and flour for everyone in Philadelphia to enjoy.

Whether you've been in search of gluten free food or have a major sweet tooth, Flakely's pastries are just for you!

You can visit Flakely's main pink window in Manayunk at 220 Krams Ave from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 2 pm. on Saturdays.