Firefly Music Festival Pop-Up Party Comes to Philly

Can't wait until September for Firefly Music Festival? The popular Delaware music fest is bringing The Road to Firefly - Firefly Festival Pop Up Party to Underground Arts in Philadelphia on Friday.

The event will feature many different genres of music, incorporating pop favorites, emo mixes, EDM and alternative rock classics. Catch various DJ's like Magglezzz, ADUB and Sweat Daddy.

Doors will open for the party at 9 p.m.

There will also be an exclusive chance to win passes to Firefly 2022, merchandise and other goodies for those in attendance.

Plus, if you are one of the first 25 guests in the venue wearing some Firefly merch from years past, you'll be eligible to win a Firefly 10th anniversary poster for free.

General admission tickets to the pop up party are $10. They are available to those 21 years of age and older here.

The festival has been held annually for the last 10 years at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. The festival draws in crowds of people from all over the state and beyond for a weekend full of music, fun, food and festivities.

The festival will run from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25 for 2022. Check out the line up and grab your passes for the festival here.