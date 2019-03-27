The Haverford Township Bureau of Fire sprung into action after a routine alarm check turned into a rescue mission of nearly a dozen baby chicks Tuesday night. (Published 4 hours ago)

The Haverford Township Bureau of Fire sprung into action after a routine alarm check turned into a rescue mission of nearly a dozen baby chicks Tuesday night.

Firefighters from the Manoa, Llanerch, Oakmont, Brookline, and Bon Air Fire companies were called to Manoa Community Church just before 8:00 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered smoke inside a nursery school classroom in the church's basement. Fire crews broke through the door and located the source of the smoke, Manoa Fire Co. Station 56 Chief Michael E. Norman said.

A brooder lamp being used to keep a container of 11 baby chicks in the classroom warm had fallen onto the floor and began singeing the carpet, Norman said.

The firefighters brought the chicks to safety and ventilated the church. No one was injured.

Activities at the church will continue as scheduled, a church spokesperson said.