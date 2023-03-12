Philadelphia

Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Philly Dollar Tree Store

The two-alarm fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a Dollar Tree store in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

The two-alarm fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street. The store was evacuated and firefighters arrived at the scene. 

The fire sent plumes of smoke into the air. Firefighters placed the flames under control at 4:46 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
