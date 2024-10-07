Firefighters battle large fire at Catholic school in Springfield, Pa.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a Catholic school in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The two-alarm fire started late Monday afternoon at the St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield Township. SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled flames and large plumes of smoke.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

The school, located on 112 Saxer Avenue in Springfield, serves preschool through eighth grade students and is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, told NBC10 no one was inside the building during the fire, according to initial reports from school administrators. He also said the fire occurred inside the building for preschool, first grade, and third grade students.

"Students in grades 2 and 4 through 8 at Saint Francis of Assisi attend classes in another building on the campus," Gavin wrote. "At this time, the fire appears controlled to one building. All classes at the school will be cancelled for at least tomorrow. Efforts are already underway to locate an alternate learning location for those who will be affected by the loss of classroom space."

