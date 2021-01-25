Kennett Square

Firefighters Battle Fire at Victory Brewing Company Building

The fire started at a four-story apartment building on the 600 block of West Cyprus Street around 6:30 p.m.

By David Chang

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment building and Victory Brewing Company taproom in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The fire started at a four-story apartment building on the 600 block of West Cyprus Street around 6:30 p.m. The first floor of the building also houses the Victory Brewing Company taproom though it was closed for business at the time. 

A witness said she heard the sound of an explosion at the time of the fire though officials have not yet confirmed this. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

NBC10 Responds 6 hours ago

How to Get the Second Dose at Philadelphia Rite Aid Pharmacies

coronavirus in new jersey 10 hours ago

NJ Gets 17,000 Calls to Coronavirus Vaccine Hotline in the 1st Hour

Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control. No injuries were reported. 

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

A spokesperson for PECO said the fire caused around 55 power outages. The Red Cross is currently assisting displaced residents. 

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Kennett SquarefireVictory Brewing Co.APARTMENT BUILDING
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us