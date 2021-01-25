Firefighters Battle Fire at Victory Brewing Company Building

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment building and Victory Brewing Company taproom in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The fire started at a four-story apartment building on the 600 block of West Cyprus Street around 6:30 p.m. The first floor of the building also houses the Victory Brewing Company taproom though it was closed for business at the time.

A witness said she heard the sound of an explosion at the time of the fire though officials have not yet confirmed this.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for PECO said the fire caused around 55 power outages. The Red Cross is currently assisting displaced residents.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.