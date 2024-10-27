Firefighter rescued from second-floor deck of burning home in Ocean City, NJ

A firefighter needed to be rescued and one resident was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Ocean City, New Jersey on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

According to officials, the incident happened at a home along the 1600 block of West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey, at about 8:27 a.m. on Saturday.

At that time, officials said, fire crews were met with a "a large volume" of flames at the rear of the property. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived as they worked to suppress the fire.

All of the occupants of the property had evacuated the building when fire crews arrived, though officials said, one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

As crews addressed the fire, officials said, one firefighter needed to be rescued from a second-floor deck on the property "after the valve of a propane tank failed resulting in a drastic increasing in the volume of fire."

However, officials said that, because of quick actions of the crew on the scene, the firefighter was able to escape injury in this incident.

The fire was contained by about 9:14 a.m., officials said, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.