Woman killed, 2 hurt, 13 displaced, after fire spreads to homes in Kensington

An elderly woman was killed, two people were hurt and 13 people were displaced after a fire spread to multiple homes in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

The fire started at a home along the 1800 block of East Russell Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday and spread to four other homes on both sides of it, according to investigators.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and found multiple people on the roofs of the homes. Firefighters were able to rescue the residents and bring the flames under control.

Firefighters then went inside the initial home that caught fire and found the body of an elderly woman on the second floor, according to Philadelphia Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Walker told NBC10 at least two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and at least 13 people were displaced. Those displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army. An NBC10 photojournalist who responded to the scene also spotted a child being placed on a stretcher.

Walker said the elderly woman was the only person they found inside the initial home that caught fire but they're unsure how many people lived inside the house. He also said they didn't find any working smoke alarms inside the property.

"It's very important to have a smoke alarm," Walker said. "A smoke alarm, especially in this hour in the morning, becomes your first alert mechanism. Most people aren’t up at this hour. No one can call for you or make the call so having that alarm in your home is important and make sure it’s working. Make sure your batteries are working."

Walker also reminded Philadelphia residents to call 311 if they don't have a smoke alarm or know how to install one.

"We come right out. We install them. We put them up. We assist you with them," Walker said. "There’s no reason why you shouldn’t have one at this point in time.”

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

“At this point we don’t know anything about what actually started the fire," Walker said. "The fire marshal is on the scene. They’ll be conducting a lengthy investigation so residents can expect to see the fire department’s presence in the neighborhood for the next few days or so.”

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 an arrest was made in connection to the fire but did not have any additional details.

“I don’t know at this time if their arrest is associated with this fire but they did tell us that they had made an arrest. For whatever reason, we don’t know," Walker said. "But our fire marshal will look into that and they will follow up with police if we find out that it is associated with this particular situation.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.