Fire crews were responding to an Amtrak train in Philadelphia Sunday morning, causing a halt in all traffic passing through the city.

Train 89 was stopped due to fire department personnel being near the tracks, Amtrak Northeast said on Twitter. Crews were responding due to a power outage and a possible fire on a train, Delaware County Emergency Services told NBC10.

All traffic going through Philadelphia was stopped for the time being, Amtrak said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.