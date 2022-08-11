Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62.

The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee at the restaurant, was sitting in a car with a woman and another man outside the business when a gunman fired at least 46 shots at them Monday night, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The 19-year-old was struck multiple times in the head and later died, while the other two were wounded, the PPD said. While police sources said a fight over a woman may have prompted the shooting, they did not specify how the victims may have been involved.

At a vigil for the 19-year-old Wednesday night, fellow Popeye’s employees remembered him as a patient worker who got along with everyone and had big dreams for his future.

“He was a good friend and had good dreams for the future. He wanted to buy a car like in two weeks,” the store’s manager said, breaking down in tears.

The shooting on North 4th Street and West Lehigh Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood happened around 11:15 p.m., just after the restaurant had closed, police said.

Popeye’s employee Fransico Amaya said he and other workers fear for their life when working at night due to the crime in the area.

“Right now, all the workers are getting scared of working at night, going out at night because it’s dangerous. It’s all dangerous,” Amaya said.

Popeye’s issued a statement saying it is “devastated” by the shooting. The chain said that employee safety is a priority that it is working with the franchisee “to ensure that everyone impacted has the support they need.”

Authorities have not identified the 19-year-old, and no arrests have been made.

The city had recorded at least 338 killings as of Aug. 10, according to PPD crime statistics. Currently, that’s on pace to exceed the number of killings in 2021, which had the highest homicide count since Philadelphia first began keeping record.

As of Aug. 9, at least 303 of this year’s homicide victims were killed in shootings, according to the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.