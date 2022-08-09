1 Dies, 2 Hurt as 46 Shots Are Fired Outside Philly Fast-Food Joint

Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant just around closing time Monday night, leaving a young man dead and two other people hurt.

The incident occurred in the parking lot area outside the North 4th Street and West Lehigh Avenue fast-food joint just after 11 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

At least 46 shots were fired, police said. A 19-year-old man died, while another man and a woman were left hospitalized.

One of the gunshot victims is believed to be an employee at the Popeyes restaurant, police said.

A car struck multiple times by bullets was found nearby. Investigators said it appeared to be driving away, but didn't make it far.

Police had yet to reveal any further details as of Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 337 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022. According to police, that's about 4% ahead of the same date last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.