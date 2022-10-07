gun violence

FedEx Driver Shot to Death, Suspect Wounded in Gunfire with Police in Philly

The suspect in the killing of a FedEx driver in Tinicum Township near the Philadelphia International Airport was shot in North Philadelphia following a shootout with police, authorities said Friday night.

By Aaron Baskerville, Brian X. McCrone and Ben Payne

A man who is suspected of killing a FedEx driver at a package facility near the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon was arrested following a shootout with police in North Philadelphia, authorities told NBC10.

The suspect has not been identified, but was hospitalized Friday evening after the shootout at 10th and Westmoreland streets in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting of the FedEx driver occurred about 2 p.m. at the company's facility in the 8700 block of Essington Avenue in Tinicum Township, near the airport, police there said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, Bucks County, police said. He was killed while sitting in his truck.

A motive for the killing remains unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.

