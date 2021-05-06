FBI Still After ‘Worst of the Worst' in Capitol Riot as New Arrests Come at Steady Pace

More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege

Four months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents maintain a steady pace of arresting people accused of taking part, as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history keeps growing.

"We're not done rounding up the worst of the worst," said one law enforcement official. "We're not slowing down."

More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege, coming from all but five states — Mississippi, North and South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. 

