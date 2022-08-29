FBI Agent Injured in Firearm Discharge at Federal Building in Philly

What to Know The FBI said a special agent was expected to be treated and released from the hospital following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia.

Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries.

The FBI said in a statement that it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously” and an FBI team is investigating.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the statement said.