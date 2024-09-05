New Jersey

Fatal crash closes part of Route 55 in Mantua Township, NJ

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey State Police have shut down a section of Route 55 in Mantua Township as they investigate a multi-vehicle accident with reported fatalities, officials said.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said Route 55 Northbound is closed between Exit 48, Ellis St., Glassboro, and Exit 53, Woodbury-Glassboro Rd.

Viewer video from the scene shows two cars were involved in the crash and debris scattered all over the highway.

Officials said that southbound traffic is heavily congested due to a contraflow setup from the northbound side. Drivers should expect significant local traffic delays and backups along the Route 55 corridor from Glassboro to Deptford Twp.

Officials said the area is expected to be shut down for four to six hours.

New Jersey
