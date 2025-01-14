Family of man killed by SEPTA bus seek answers as investigation continues

As a police investigation into the death of a man, who was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus on Jan. 3, 2025, continues members of the victim's family are seeking answers and looking for assurance that no other family will need to suffer in the way they have.

During a memorial event for Michael Spooner, held Monday, Jordan Strokovsky, an attorney for Spooner family, said that Spooner's loved ones are still seeking answers in the 35-year-old's untimely death.

"What have you been doing to make sure that innocent pedestrians are not getting killed by SEPTA buses and they want to what SEPTA is going to do to make sure this doesn't happen to a family again," asked Strokovsky.

In a statement, SEPTA officials said they were cooperating with an ongoing police investigation into the incident that left Spooner dead and the mass transit provider was also "conducting its own examination of the incident," as well.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who is impacted by this tragic incident. SEPTA is fully cooperating with Philadelphia Police in the accident investigation. SEPTA’s System Safety Division is also conducting its own examination of the incident," SEPTA said in a statement shared by a spokesperson. "The safety of the riders and communities we serve is our top priority. We are committed to full transparency with the public as we learn more from the System Safety investigation."

According to police, Spooner was killed in an incident that happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia on Jan. 3, 2025.

At that time, officials said, Spooner and his wife were crossing the roadway in the crosswalk when they were struck by a Route 64 SEPTA bus that was being driven by a 50-year-old man.

The bus was making a turn and struck the pain, injuring Spooner's wife and trapping him under the vehicle.

Spooner, officials said, was pronounced at the scene.

Police officials said an investigation into this crash is ongoing.