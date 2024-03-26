Philadelphia

Family Dollar set to permanently close several Philadelphia locations next month

The popular discount store is downsizing after 2023 fourth quarter fiscal reports showed a decrease in sales for the chain

By Brianna Fallon

Six Family Dollar stores are set to close in Philadelphia in the coming weeks.

Throughout each Philadelphia location, the Department of Labor and Industry says a total of 62 employees will be affected by the closures due to layoffs.

The Department of Labor and Industry also states that the permanent closures will go into effect on April 20, 2024.

Six Philly stores set to close for good:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
  • 1325 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia
  • 4701 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
  • 1925 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia
  • 1955 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia
  • 2201 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia
  • 2459 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia

This announcement comes after the Dollar Tree company announced it was closing about 600 Family Dollar stores this year across the United States and another 370 stores over the next several years due to the chain’s dwindling value

In addition to the Family Dollar, the company will also permanently close 30 Dollar Tree stores in the coming years. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse 6 hours ago

Baltimore bridge collapse: Philadelphia-based marine engineer shares some insight

Philadelphia Phillies 7 hours ago

Philadelphia Phillies Phorecast: Rain expected for Home Opener on Thursday

Despite Family Dollar foot traffic slightly increasing 0.7% last fiscal year, the discount store’s sales overall decreased 1.2% in stores that were open for at least a year, which led to the idea to close several stores.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us