Six Family Dollar stores are set to close in Philadelphia in the coming weeks.

Throughout each Philadelphia location, the Department of Labor and Industry says a total of 62 employees will be affected by the closures due to layoffs.

The Department of Labor and Industry also states that the permanent closures will go into effect on April 20, 2024.

Six Philly stores set to close for good:

1325 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia

4701 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

1925 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia

1955 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia

2201 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia

2459 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia

This announcement comes after the Dollar Tree company announced it was closing about 600 Family Dollar stores this year across the United States and another 370 stores over the next several years due to the chain’s dwindling value.

In addition to the Family Dollar, the company will also permanently close 30 Dollar Tree stores in the coming years.

Despite Family Dollar foot traffic slightly increasing 0.7% last fiscal year, the discount store’s sales overall decreased 1.2% in stores that were open for at least a year, which led to the idea to close several stores.