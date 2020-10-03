Temple University

Fall Off Row Home Roof Leaves 2 Temple U. Students Hurt, 1 Critically

The block where the fall happened is dominated by three-story row homes

By Rudy Chinchilla

A Philadelphia Police Department van is parked on the sidewalk in front of a row home on a block where two Temple University students fell off a roof.
NBC10

Two Temple University students were hurt, one critically, when they fell off the roof of a row home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The students, a pair of 19-year-old women, fell from the roof of a home on the 1800 block of Bouvier Street around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said. One woman was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition for multiple injuries, Little said.

The second woman had injuries to her right leg and left ankle but was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The block where the fall happened is dominated by three-story row homes.

It was unclear how or why the women fell, but Temple University officials asked that anyone with information contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234 or supply information anonymously at 215-204-6493. The school also said students could receive counseling through Tuttleman Counseling Services.

Temple UniversityNorth Philadelphia
