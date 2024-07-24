Philadelphia

Fairmount residents on edge after another round of car break-ins

Police said vandals broke into several cars parked along the 700 block of 22nd street in Fairmount

By Johnny Archer

There is a lot of frustration from people living in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood after finding their cars damaged, again.

There is one car after another with shattered windows up and down 22nd Street near Fairmount Avenue.

Police said the vandals struck early Tuesday morning and in many cases nothing was even taken. But police report the registration was stolen out of at least one car.

Several residents in the area had to cover their windows with trash bags after their vehicles were damaged.

"I thought I would feel safe around here but I’m a little on edge now. I don’t know where to park," Amelia Shephard, a resident of Fairmount told NBC10. "Especially with a trash bag over my car, anyone can get into it now. So I don’t know how to feel."

"I’ll tell you I’m done parking in this street, that’s for sure. But I don’t know. I don’t know how to prevent it," Fairmount Resident Maura Kelly added.

Police have not made any arrests or identified who the suspect or suspects might be.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093. 

