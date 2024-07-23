Teen boy shot, killed in Northeast Philly

An investigation is underway after a teen boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street at 4:04 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from four gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police took the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. No weapons have been recovered, no arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

As of Monday night, there were 148 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 38 percent from the same time last year, according to data from police.