Fairmount double shooting kills one man, leaves security guard hurt, police say

A man is dead after a double shooting that also left a security guard injured on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Phillips 66 Gas Station on the 900 block of West College Avenue in Fairmount, police said.

A 30-year-old private security guard was on duty at the time of the shooting, officials explained. He was struck one time in the left leg.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The security guard was taken to a nearby hospital by police and is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

The second victim was a man in his late thirties, police said. He was hit by gunfire multiple times in his face and legs.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are on the scene and say that they have recovered multiple weapons.

No arrests have been yet, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.