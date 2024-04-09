Philadelphia

Fairmount double shooting kills one man, leaves security guard hurt, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police officers on the scene of a shooting at a Philadelphia gas station on Tuesday
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is dead after a double shooting that also left a security guard injured on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Phillips 66 Gas Station on the 900 block of West College Avenue in Fairmount, police said.

A 30-year-old private security guard was on duty at the time of the shooting, officials explained. He was struck one time in the left leg.

The security guard was taken to a nearby hospital by police and is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

The second victim was a man in his late thirties, police said. He was hit by gunfire multiple times in his face and legs.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are on the scene and say that they have recovered multiple weapons.

No arrests have been yet, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

