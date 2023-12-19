Man believed to be Fairmount Park rapist now in custody, sources say

A man believed to be the suspect in a series of rapes and murders in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park two decades ago is now in custody, sources told NBC10.

The case dates back to three attacks in 2003 and a separate one in 2007. Police said DNA evidence pointed to the same man being responsible, but despite investigative efforts that have included money for information, he remained out of the grasp of authorities for years.

On Tuesday, sources confirmed with NBC10 that a man believed to be the suspect in the attacks is now in custody. They did not release the suspect's identity but Philadelphia Police plan to reveal more details during a 4:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes days after an arrest was made in a series of slashings on the Pennypack Park Trail. Sources tell NBC10 officials are investigating a possible connection between the two cases.

Who is the Fairmount Park rapist?

The moniker was assigned to a man linked by DNA evidence to three attacks in Fairmount Park and one in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

He is suspected of three rapes – including one that resulted in the strangulation of a 30-year-old medical student – and a fourth attack at knifepoint in which his victim managed to escape.

When and where did the Fairmount Park rapist attack his victims?

The first attack dates back to April 30, 2003, when a 21-year-old woman jogging on Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive – an area adjacent to the Schuylkill River – was raped at knifepoint.

Then, on July 13 of the same year, 30-year-old medical student Rebecca Park was raped and strangled as she jogged along the 3500 block of Conshohocken Avenue, in the western side of the park. Her body was discovered four days later.

On Oct. 25, 2003, a 37-year-old woman was attacked at knifepoint as she jogged on West River Drive – since renamed to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – near the Falls Bridge. She managed to escape and was driven by a passerby to a hospital in Lower Merion.

The three attacks happened within a one-mile radius of one another.

Police said the man struck again on Aug. 11, 2007, raping a woman in a park near Frankford and Solly avenues in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

What does the Fairmount Park rapist look like?

He is described as a man with a medium build standing 5-foot-8 with scars on his chest, shoulder and arm, possibly from burns or stab wounds, a dark complexion, black hair, thin mustache and bushy eyebrows. Police also said he spoke broken English.

During two of the attacks, the suspect wore an earring on his left ear and fled on a purple, metallic 10-speed bike, police said. During the attack in 2007, he wore a mesh sleeveless basketball shirt and shorts that were light blue with white stripes on the shorts and white edging on the shirt.

He also wore a gold chain with a crucifix pendant.

"We believe, as many serial offenders do, that this male may strike again, not a matter of if, but when and where. We want to make sure the public is armed with the proper tools to prevent that from happening,” Philadelphia Special Victims Unit Captain John Darby said in 2013, 10 years after the rapist's first attack.