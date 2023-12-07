Police seek knife-wielding biker in series of Pennypack Trail attacks in Philly

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a man wielding a large knife or a machete following at three incident in which two people were injured along the Pennypack Trail in Philadelphia.

The man has been described as a man with a thin build who was riding a black or dark-colored bicycle in each attack.

Officials said the first incident happened on November 22 at about 8:15 a.m., along Pennypack Trail in the area of the 2800 block of Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

At that time, police said a man cycling along the trail was approached by another rider behind him who announced that he was approaching from the rear. When he approached, officials said, the man "became enraged" and produced a large knife that officials described as a machete, and slashed the victim several times.

The victim as taken to the hospital after suffering wounds to his hands and arms.

In this incident, officials said the attacker was a man in his 40s, with a thin build, weighting about 180 lbs. and standing about 5-foot, 10-inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing and riding a dark colored BMX-style bike at the time, officials said.

Two days later, at about 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, officials said a second attack was reported to police, when a man was walking with a witness to the attack on the Pennypack Trail, in the area of 2800 Winchester Ave., when the pair were approached by a man riding a black bicycle.

Officials said the man on the bike attacked the victim with a "large knife," causing lacerations to his arms and hands that needed to be treated at the hospital.

The attacker then fled on the bike, police said. Officials said that the individual believed to be responsible in this incident was described as a man in his 50s or 60s with a thin build, who wore a black hoodie and rode a black bike at the time of the attack.

This week, on Wednesday, a woman told officials that she was walking the Pennypack Trail at about 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, when an unknown man on a black bicycle approached her and "became agitated and started yelling at her."

He attempted to retrieve an unknown object that was tied to his bicycle during this incident and the woman fled before she was injured.

In this incident, the man on the bike was described as a older man with a thin build who was riding a black bicycle.

Officials believe the same man may be responsible for all of these incidents.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or 215-686-3154.