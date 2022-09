A crash in the heart of Fairmount Park left at least three people hurt and two cars badly damaged.

The apparent head-on wreck took place early Wednesday morning along Belmont Mansion Drive.

Philadelphia police said three people were taken to two separate hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The wreck left both vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remained under investigation.