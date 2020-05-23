Philadelphia police

ER Closed at Philly Hospital After Man Sets Fire With Oxygen Tanks

A man barricaded himself in a room and then lit sheets on fire, police say

By The Associated Press and NBC10 Staff

A man set a fire inside a room at Temple’s Episcopal Hospital in Kensington Saturday afternoon, police said.

The emergency room at a Kensington hospital was closed Saturday after a man set a fire inside one of the rooms, police said.

A man at Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus barricaded himself in a room in the emergency department and set fire to bed sheets, but no one was injured.

Police said hospital security searched the 30- to 40-year-old man at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and placed him in a room. The man was there to receive drug treatment. Police said he barricaded himself inside and turned on oxygen tanks, then lit the bed sheets on fire.

Police said a maintenance man broke a window and the man climbed out and fought with security, but police arrived and arrested him. The emergency room was evacuated with no injuries. The blaze was extinguished and the fire marshal declared it an arson.

Police said the emergency room will remain closed until repairs are completed.

