End of an era: SEPTA prepares to stop accepting tokens

Though SEPTA stopped sales of tokens five years ago, the mass transit provider announced Wednesday that, starting Jan. 1, it would no longer accept tokens for fares.

SEPTA had been using a token system for rides since at least the 1880s, but soon, the tokens -- currently valued at $2 each -- will go the way of the dodo.

In a statement released Wednesday, SEPTA said that it is encouraging riders to use any tokens they have before the end of the year or take the tokens to a fare kiosk where they could be turned into value on a SEPTA Key card.

Since sales of the tokens ended in 2018, SEPTA still accepted them for fares on buses and trolleys as well as in kiosks in stations and for bus loops.

However, once 2024 hits, tokens will become mere souvenirs, or reminders of a time before SEPTA's Key card came to be.

SEPTA noted, in announcing the change, that Key Cards cost $4.95 and was available at SEPTA sales offices and at participating retailers.

For more information about the SEPTA Key card program, visit septakey.org.