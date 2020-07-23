Multiple Employees at South Philly Target Test Positive for COVID-19

What to Know Employees at the Target store in Snyder Plaza on 1 Mifflin Street in South Philadelphia tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple employees at the Target store in South Philadelphia tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed.

The store is located in Snyder Plaza on 1 Mifflin Street. The spokesperson told NBC10 they worked quickly to clean and sanitize the store after learning about the positive cases. The store is also working with local health departments.

“We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines,” the spokesperson wrote. “We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”

The spokesperson said they notified all of their employees and gave them CDC guidance.

“We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures,” the spokesperson wrote. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”

The spokesperson did not specify the exact number of employees who tested positive. Target also posted a coronavirus information hub on their company website.