Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Embassy Suites on the Parkway Undergoing $20M Conversion Into Apartments

“We always knew we could convert it to apartments," said Jim Pearlstein, president at Pearl Properties.

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

A rendering shows people walking down a sidewalk next to a brewery that sits in front of the former Embassy Suites Hotel, which is being converted into apartments in Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Gabe Lui via the Philadelphia Business Journal

Pearl Properties has launched a $20 million project to convert the former Embassy Suites at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia into apartments, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Philadelphia real estate company bought the hotel in late 2018 for $60 million and continued to operate it as a hotel that catered to business travelers, tourists and conventioneers. When the pandemic caused business and leisure travel to all but cease, Pearl decided to close the hotel last July 4.

“The hotel was doing fantastically well before the pandemic,” said Jim Pearlstein, president at Pearl Properties. “We always knew we could convert it to apartments."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Keith Jones 1 hour ago

Biden's First Acts on Covid-19, Climate and More: The Lineup

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

Pa. Woman Accused of Helping Steal Pelosi Laptop Due in US Court

To read more about the $20 million transformation of the former Embassy Suites into apartments, head over to PBJ.com.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Benjamin Franklin ParkwayPhiladelphiaBusiness
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us