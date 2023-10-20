Police in a Delaware town hoped to figure out if a woman was abducted in the middle of the day earlier this week.

On Thursday, Elsmere police posted on Facebook that several witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a woman into a "dark in color SUV with a trash bag over a portion of the rear passenger side window" "against her will."

The reported kidnapping took place around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the area of New Road and Leech Avenue in Elsmere, police said.

Witnesses told police that a man with curly hair appeared to force the woman into the parked SUV before speeding off eastbound on New Road.

"If you were in the area of New Road and Leech Avenue at this time or have any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Sowden via email at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us by phone at 302-998-1173 ext. 208 or by text at 302-668-3014," police said. "Tips can be anonymous and can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333."