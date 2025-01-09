Pennsylvania

Boiler leak leads to 2-day closure of Montgomery County middle school

By Emily Rose Grassi

A middle school in Montgomery County is closed for the rest of the week a pipe leak led to a steam leak, according to officials with the Cheltenham School District.

Elkins Park School will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 as contractors work to fix a broken pipe leading to the boiler, school leaders said.

Léelo en español aquí

Steam leaked into the building's ceilings, a stairwell and parts of the second floor hallway and main lobby.

For two days, a contractor was working on the leak with the school's facilities team and figured out that the boiler needs to be shut down for it to be fixed, according to officials.

While the boiler is shut down for repairs, the building will not have any heat which is why school leaders decided to close the school for the rest of the week.

Asynchronous instruction will be available, but is not required, through IXL.

The school is expected to be open again for regular learning on Monday, Jan. 13.

