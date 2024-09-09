Elderly woman found dead inside her home during a welfare check in Wilmington 

Wilmington Police are investigating after an 89-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Wilmington, Delaware on September 3.

Police said that they were called to a home along the 400 block of South Jackson Street on the night of Sept. 3 to perform a welfare check. When officers arrived they located 89-year-old Leonor Gonzalez-Ortiz deceased inside her home.

Investigators determined that Gonzalez-Ortiz had been assaulted, resulting in her death.

At this time the police have not released any further details in this investigation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3961.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.