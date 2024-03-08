Person shot dead in small Montgomery County town

Police could be seen blocking a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, street in a small town after a deadly shooting Friday morning.
Police vehicles could be seen blocking Jefferson Street at West 2nd Street in East Greenville before 9 a.m. What appeared to be a body could be seen in front of a home up the block.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed there was a shooting, but didn't give any further details on when it occurred or who was involved.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.
This story is developing and will be updated.
