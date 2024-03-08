Montgomery County

Person shot dead in small Montgomery County town

A deadly shooting took place along Jefferson Street in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, officials said

By Dan Stamm

Police block street in East Greenville, Pennsylvania
SkyForce10

Police could be seen blocking a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, street in a small town after a deadly shooting Friday morning.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking Jefferson Street at West 2nd Street in East Greenville before 9 a.m. What appeared to be a body could be seen in front of a home up the block.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed there was a shooting, but didn't give any further details on when it occurred or who was involved.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated.

