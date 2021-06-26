Eased Marijuana Regulations Signed Into Law in Pa.

Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months' worth of the drug at a time were memorialized into law by the Pennsylvania Legislature Friday, and Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he would sign the bill.
Before the pandemic, dispensaries were limited to distributing a month's worth at a time.
The legislation also relaxes the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana can be removed.
A proposal to allow patients to grow marijuana for their own use was defeated.
