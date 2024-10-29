Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns new nickname: ‘Jalen Two Shoes'

It's fair to say that the Philadelphia Eagles looked pretty good on Sunday -- even when their quarterback wore mismatching cleats.

It was a fourth quarter moment that caused the Birds to burn a time out. But, while the Birds were up by seven points against the Cincinnati Bengals, one of Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts' green Air Jordan 4 PEs came off during a run down the sideline.

But, Hurts told reporters after the game that he had tied the laces so tightly that he couldn’t easily slip the cleat back on and was forced to burn a timeout to find a substitute shoe.

“I hate that we had to burn a time out on that one. I tied it up so tight, I could not take the knot off. So, I had to go ‘Jalen Two-Shoes’ for a bit," joked the quarterback after the game.

Still, in returning to the field in a pair of mismatched cleats -- he changed into a single white Jordan 11 -- Hurts was able to help set the team up for a field goal.

"Got some points, so, that was cool," he said.

In a game where a lot of things went right for the Birds, the mismatched cleats took the limelight for a moment, with the team jokingly commenting that Hurts' look was "called fashion, look it up."

The moment just capped off what may have been Hurts' best performance so far this year. He rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, along with playing in two different cleats on a scoring drive in Philadelphia’s 37-17 win over the Bengals.

Also on Sunday, Hurts became the first Eagles QB to throw a 40-plus yard TD in three consecutive games since Carson Wentz did it in four straight games in 2017.

Hurts’ 45-yard TD to DeVonta Smith on Sunday traveled 59.3 yards in the air, which is the longest such completion of his career, according to Next Gen Stats.

“Jalen puts the work in. That’s something that doesn’t get talked about enough, how much he loves football, how much time he puts into this game and that’s what you want from one of your leaders on this team,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

Hurts has not said if he plans to wear two of the same cleats or if he could mix them up once again on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when the Birds with take on the Jacksonville Jaguars as former Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to the Linc.

That game has been flexed by the NFL out of its 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football slot on NBC and it will be played at 4:05 p.m. instead.