Eagles activate rookie WR Ainias Smith off Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI — The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated rookie receiver Ainias Smith off Injured Reserve.

He takes the open spot on the Eagles’ 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Eagles placed DT Byron Young (hamstring) on IR Friday, which opened up a spot on the roster.

Smith began the season on IR with an ankle injury suffered late in training camp. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 7, so they had to make a decision whether to shut him down for the season or activate him to the roster. They chose the latter.

The Eagles drafted Smith in the fifth round out of Texas A&M but the slot receiver got off to a rough start. He missed some time in the spring with a stress fracture and then struggled early in training camp.

It’s possible that Smith wouldn’t have made the Eagles’ roster on merit but did seem to turn a corner late in the summer. Putting him on IR avoided that decision.

He will now join the roster as the fifth receiver after A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. Eventually, when Britain Covey is ready to return off IR, the Eagles will have another decision to make.

But for now, Ainias Smith will be a depth receiver and an option as a punt returner if the Eagles want to limit Cooper DeJean’s exposure to hits on the play.

