Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store

A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday.

Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"He was shot multiple times in his torso arms and head, he was unresponsive," Small told reporters.

The man died just minutes later at a nearby hospital.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police began to search for clues.

"He was laying next to the open door of a Lincoln Town Car that was parked," Small said.

Police found four bullet casings on the ground and two more in the car, Small said.

Small said it wasn't clear if the unidentified man -- who appeared to be in his 30s -- was getting into or out of the car when he was shot.

Investigators hoped that surveillance videos would help them track down the killer.

This deadly shooting came on the heels of the second-deadliest year on record in Philadelphia as 516 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. To date, Philly police have reported at least two homicides this year.