Dump truck overturns in Station Ave. crash

A dump truck spilled a load of sand after a crash with a van in Franklin Township, New Jersey early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

An overturned dump truck has spilled its load in Franklin Township, NJ on Thursday morning.
NBC10

Crews n Gloucester County, New Jersey are working to clean up a spilled load of sand after a dump truck crashed along Station Avenue and Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township early Thursday.

SkyForce10 was over the incident at about 8 a.m., to capture images of a dump truck that had seemingly spilled a load of sand across the side of the roadway. A damaged white van sat next to the overturned dump truck.

Workers were working to clear the crash.

Officials have not yet provided details about what may have led to the incident and no injuries have yet been reported.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

