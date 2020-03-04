A man says he was trying to earn a quick buck at a North Philadelphia gas station when a driver unleashed his pit bull on him.

Louis Dunston, 62, told NBC10 he was at a gas station on Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday at 12:40 a.m. when he approached a man in a Toyota SUV and offered to pump his gas. Dunston said the driver angrily told him “no,” so he began walking back to his home. That’s when the driver unleashed his pit bull on him.

Surveillance video shows the dog attacking Dunston in the street.

“I never knew the dog was coming,” Dunston said. “He told me to leave and I was coming back around over here. When I got in the middle of the street right here, the dog attacked me.”

After the dog bit Dunston multiple times, the owner placed the animal back in the SUV and fled the scene. Dunston was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was treated for bites to his left leg.

Dunston said he had also asked the same man last week if he could pump his gas and the man threatened him.

“The guy is crazy,” Dunston said. “Something wrong with him. I don’t know. He came last week and I asked to pump his gas and he said, ‘No leave me alone.’ And said, ‘I’ll bust you in the head with a pipe or something.’ So I left him alone.”

The suspect drove a maroon-colored Toyota SUV. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.