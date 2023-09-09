A man in his forties is dead after he lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a parked car and then into a house, police said.

This happened on the 4700 block of Kingsessing Avenue in Philadelphia just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The car was traveling at a fast speed leading up to the crash, officials said.

A passenger in their forties was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police say the house sustained minor structural damage due to the incident. No one inside the home was injured.