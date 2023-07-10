Driver drags officer 200 feet before kicking him off Tesla, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was dragged 200 feet and then kicked off a Tesla by a driver after spotting a gun inside the vehicle, investigators said.

The ordeal began at 9:42 p.m. Monday when highway patrol officers were investigating a vehicle for traffic violations at Charles Street and Cheltenham Avenue, according to police.

The officers then spotted a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle, investigators said. When one of the officers reached in to retrieve the gun, the driver went in reverse, dragging the officer about 100 feet, according to police. The driver then allegedly went in drive and dragged the officer another 100 feet forward before kicking the officer off of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The officer suffered injuries to his ribs and legs as well as multiple scrapes and bruises. He is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the incident though investigators said they have the driver’s last known address as well as a description of his vehicle which they described as a silver or gray Tesla with the driver side headlight out and the Pennsylvania license plate LZQ0052. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, please call Philadelphia police.