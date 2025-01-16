Police are investigating after an officer for Drexel University's Police Department shot a dog in an incident that happened in West Philadelphia early Thursday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3 a.m., as officers with Drexel University's Police Department were responding to a call for a domestic disturbance at a property along the 3300 block of Hamilton Street where there were two dogs at the location.

At some point as police officers responded, officials said, one of the dogs, allegedly, charged at one of the officers.

In response, the officer shot twice at the animal and the dog was struck in the leg, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The animal was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital, but did not provide further information on the animal's condition.

None of the officers involved were injured in this incident and, police officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.